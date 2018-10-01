Gita Gopinath is IMF’s new chief economist

Gita Gopinath will become the second Indian to hold the position after former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan. Gita Gopinath will become the second Indian to hold the position after former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan.

Harvard University professor Gita Gopinath has been appointed as the new chief economist of International Monetary Fund on Monday. She will be the second Indian to hold the position after former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan. Gopinath, who is the John Zwaanstra Professor of International Studies and Economics at Harvard, will be succeeding Maurice Obstfeld who will retire in December.

“Gita is one of the world’s outstanding economists, with impeccable academic credentials, a proven track record of intellectual leadership, and extensive international experience,” IMF chief Christine Lagarde said. “All this makes her exceptionally well-placed to lead our Research Department at this important juncture. I am delighted to name such a talented figure as our Chief Economist.”

Gopinath is a US citizen and an Overseas Citizen of India. She is currently serving as the economic adviser to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while holding other distinguishable positions. Gopinath is reportedly fluent in Malayalam and has roots in Kerala’s Kannur district. Her appointment as Vijayan’s economic advisor had caused a stir in Kerala as her views on economic policies go against the Leftist ideology.

She received her PhD in economics from Princeton University in 2001 after completing her BA from the University of Delhi and MA degrees from both the Delhi School of Economics and University of Washington. She joined the University of Chicago in 2001 as an Assistant Professor before moving to Harvard in 2005. She became a tenured Professor at Harvard in 2010.

Gopinath has authored around 40 research articles on exchange rates, trade and investment, international financial crises, monetary policy, debt, and emerging market crises, the IMF said in a statement.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd