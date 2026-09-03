GIFT City IFSC banks sanction $54 bn under RBI swap facility

In another indication of growing activity at GIFT IFSC, Indian banks raised $11.12 billion through bonds issued on IFSC exchanges between April and August 2026. (File Photo)

Indian banks operating through International Banking Units (IBUs) at GIFT City’s International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) have sanctioned loans totalling $54.02 billion under the Reserve Bank of India’s swap facility for FCNR(B) deposits as of August 31, 2026, according to a status report.

The lending under the RBI scheme has risen sharply in a matter of weeks, reflecting growing utilisation of the financial services ecosystem and institutional infrastructure available at GIFT IFSC.

The data shows that IBUs had sanctioned $4.1 billion through 14 IBUs as of July 15. The amount increased to $7.55 billion by July 17 and crossed $12 billion by July 24. By July 31, sanctions had risen to $18.87 billion.