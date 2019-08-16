GIC Re increases single property cover to Rs 3,500 crore

In a bid to provide larger support to the $5 trillion-bound Indian economy, state-owned reinsurer GIC Re has raised its capacity for a single property cover to Rs 3,500 crore from Rs 2,500 crore in the Indian market. Effectively, it means the GIC Re can now itself through its reinsurance mechanism provide cover up to Rs 3,500 crore to any single asset in the Indian market.

“With our growing financial strength, we have decided to raise our capacity for the Indian market to Rs 3,500 crore in 2019-20. Going forward, this will help us providing reinsurance cover to large Indian companies,’’ said a GIC Re official. The reinsurer has used its new capacity to provide renewal cover to India’s largest private sector corporate account — Reliance Industries’ refinery and petrochemical plants at Jamnagar and Hazira in Gujarat, during 2018-19. A cluster of international reinsurers led by the Munich Re, the world’s largest reinsurer, and GIC Re recently renewed the RIL cover.

From the primary insurers’ point of view, New India Assurance — the largest general insurance company — has been the main insurer for the enhanced mega risk policy of RIL. RIL’s refinery has the highest asset value at a single location in the world, and is also one of the largest refining complexes, with an aggregate capacity of 1.24 million barrels of oil per day.

Other public sector general insurance companies, such as Oriental Insurance and United India Insurance, also shared the cover with National Insurance Company.

RIL also changed its insurance brokers KM Dastur, which has been the insurance intermediary for the most sought after account in the country and has been replaced by Marsh India, a joint venture between the largest global insurance broker Marsh and a clutch of Indian investors including Sanjay Kedia, who is the CEO of Marsh India.

GIC Re, the 10th largest global insurer, is emerging as a global leader by providing significant support to other large players in the oil and petroleum sector, such as ONGC, Bharat Petroleum, Mangalore Refinery, Indian Oil and Cairn Energy. This practice also applies to infrastructure, airlines, oil and energy risk, exposures and agriculture insurance, or any exposure that goes beyond the balance sheet strength of an insurer.

GIC Re accounted for around 44 per cent of the premiums passed on by Indian insurers to reinsurers during FY19. Its gross premium increased to Rs 44,238 crore, a rise of 6 percent year-on-year (y-o-y). India’s largest reinsurer reported a profit of Rs 2,224 crore in FY19, a decline of 31 percent y-o-y. Increase in tax provision on account of change in law impacted the bottom line. Excluding tax, performance was much better with profit before tax down by 6 per cent in FY19.