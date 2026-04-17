After delay, DGFT authorises 17 banks to import bullion for 3 years

Gold ETF inflows accounted for 22% of all gold imports in January, while silver ETF inflows constituted 52% of silver imports. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

The Indian government has authorised 17 banks to import bullion for three years starting April 1. In an order dated Friday, the commerce ministry’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said 15 banks, including public sector lenders like State Bank of India, private ones like HDFC Bank, and foreign ones such as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China were authorised by the Reserve Bank of India to import both gold and silver from April 1 to March 31, 2029.

A further two banks – Union Bank of India and Russia’s Sberbank – have been authorised to import only gold.

Last year, the list of authorised banks was issued on April 3, although the approval was for only 2025-26.