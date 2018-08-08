Geospatial industry leaders announce formation of WGIC in New York

Geospatial Industry Leaders at the UN Headquarters in New York, after the announcement of the launch of the WGIC. Geospatial Industry Leaders at the UN Headquarters in New York, after the announcement of the launch of the WGIC.

In an effort to advance the role of geospatial industry and strengthening its contribution in the world economy, leaders from the geospatial industry gathered together in New York earlier this month to announce the formation of the World Geospatial Industry Council (WGIC).

The announcement was made on August 1 during the 8th session of the UN-GGIM (United Nations Global Geospatial Information Management) by Jack Dangermond, Chairman of WGIC and Founder and President, Esri.

WGIC is co-founded by a group of 21 companies, namely AAM Group, AGI India, Autodesk, Bentley Systems, Cyient, Data World, DigitalGlobe (a Maxar Technologies company), e-GEOS, Esri, FARO, Geospatial Media, GeoTech Vision, Ground Truth, Hexagon, IIC Technologies, Oracle, Riegl, Rolta Group, Trimble, TomTom, and Topcon to begin with. Its membership is open to commercial companies and representative trade bodies.

The role of WGIC will be to primarily facilitate the exchange of knowledge within the geospatial industry and co-create larger business opportunities for the geospatial industry. Besides, given that there are certain policy restraints that limit private sector participation, WGIC will also seek to raise awareness among policymakers and advocate for better environment and investments in the geospatial sector.

