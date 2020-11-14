General Motors recalling nearly 69,000 Bolt electric cars due to fire risk

The Chevrolet logo is displayed at a Chevrolet dealership Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Englewood, Colo. General Motors says it will recall nearly 69,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric cars worldwide because the batteries have caught fire in five of them. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

General Motors is recalling nearly 69,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric cars worldwide because the batteries have caught fire in five of them. The company says it doesn’t know yet what’s causing the fires, but engineers are working around the clock to figure it out. Two people have suffered smoke inhalation due to the blazes.

Bolt Executive Chief Engineer Jesse Ortega says dealers will install software that limits charging to 90% of the battery’s capacity until a permanent fix is developed.

The recall covers Bolts from the 2017 through 2019 model years, including nearly 51,000 in the U.S.

It comes one month after the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that it is investigating the Bolt fires. The agency said in documents filed last month that the fires began under the rear seat while the cars were parked and unattended.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.