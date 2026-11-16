GDP growth expected near 8% in July-September, defying slowdown concerns

India’s unexpectedly rapid pace of growth is expected to have continued beyond June, despite high energy prices due to the war in West Asia, global trade policy uncertainty, and sub-par monsoons, with economists predicting that GDP growth in the July-September quarter may have been as high as 8%.

Economic growth has repeatedly exceeded expectations over the last couple of years. In April-June, real GDP growth clocked in at 7.8%, well above the Reserve Bank of India’s forecast of 7%. Experts now seem to be recalibrating their estimates, keeping in view the outperformance of the Indian economy, with manufacturing and exports doing particularly well.

The government will release GDP data for July-September on November 30. The RBI last month forecast second-quarter growth at 7.2%, while the Ministry of Finance’s Monthly Economic Review put it at 7.35%.

Growth has averaged 8.1% in the four quarters starting July-September 2025.

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Manufacturing sets pace

State Bank of India’s statistical model, which uses 54 high-frequency indicators, is pointing to GDP growth of 7.8% in July-September, Group Chief Economic Adviser Soumya Kanti Ghosh said in a note last week. Others are also predicting similarly high numbers: HSBC around 7.5%, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership 7.5-8.0%, BofA Securities 7.7%, and IDFC FIRST Bank 8%.

“The pick-up in growth momentum is expected to be led by manufacturing, with a further rise in listed companies’ profit growth,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, IDFC FIRST Bank’s Chief Economist, adding that higher input cost pressures were “more than compensated by a jump in sales growth”, something confirmed by tax collection data.

Economists also point to the pick up in industrial growth, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). In July-September, IIP growth averaged 7.3%, up from 5.4% last year and 6.2% in April-June. Meanwhile, manufacturing growth as per the IIP was 8.1% in July-September 2026 versus 6.9% in April-June 2026 and 4.7% in July-September 2025.

GDP data for April-June showed that the manufacturing sector grew 9.2% in the quarter.

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Agri slowdown

On the other hand, agriculture growth is set to slow down from 3.6% in the first quarter on account of the below-average rainfall, although estimates vary. While SBI’s Ghosh is predicting 2.8% real growth, economists Rahul Bajoria and Smriti Mehra of BofA Securities see 0% growth, with “early sign” of rural activity weakness “especially when mirrored through tractor sales”.

Data from The Tractors and Mechanization Association shows domestic sales were down 3% year-on-year in July-September.

“Rural demand has remained steady so far, supported by diversified household incomes and strong government capex. But the decline in real rural wages cannot be ignored,” HSBC economists said in a note earlier this month. “Winter sowing has started on a weak note with low soil moisture and depleted reservoirs. If El Niño-related heat leads to pre-maturing of crops by shortening the grain-filling period, this will further impact yields and hurt rural demand.”

Beyond Q2

The outlook for the second half of 2026-27 is considerably darker, with SBI’s model currently predicting 6.9% growth in October-December and January-March 2027. With the RBI having begun increasing interest rates in October for the first time in nearly four years, economists see further tightening of monetary policy also impinging on growth.

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“While India’s economic growth likely remained resilient at 7.5% in H1 FY27, we expect momentum to moderate in H2 taking full year real GDP growth to 7.2%,” said Tanvee Gupta Jain, UBS’ Chief India Economist. “A gradual fading of the tax impulse, tighter global financial conditions, oil price volatility and the drag from a weak monsoon are likely to weigh on activity.”

The RBI has forecast GDP growth for 2026-27 as a whole at 7.1%.

India’s headline retail inflation rate, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), crossed 6% for the first time in two years in October, data released last week showed. As a result, economists are pencilling in further interest rate hikes in the coming months, with a second successive 25-basis-point rate increase on December 4 as good as guaranteed.

“…we prefer RBI MPC hiking policy rates by 50 bps in December and 25 bps in February to arrive at 6.25% repo rate,” ICICI Securities Primary Dealership economists led by A Prasanna said in a note on Friday. “But it is plausible that comfort provided by rupee and oil prices could convince RBI MPC to arrive at the same destination a little later by April via three rounds of 25 bps hikes each. The fact that repo rate hikes get instantaneously transmitted to a variety of loans including retail loans may also make RBI predisposed towards slower pace of hikes.”