GDP debate: Centre rebuffs criticism of methods, says 7.8% growth correct

Amid a debate that has spilled over into social media and political circles, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Wednesday issued a six-point rebuttal to the questions being raised about the GDP data, asserting that its methods and the numbers released on Monday were correct.

On Monday, MoSPI data showed that India’s GDP grew by 7.8% in the April-June, much faster than what most economists expected and significantly higher than the Reserve Bank of India’s forecast of 7%. Revisions were also made to past data, including from 7.8% to 8.6% for January-March. These revisions were caused by the use of the new output Producer Price Index (PPI), the updated Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data series, and the Banking Services Price Index released earlier this year.

However, certain economists, former bureaucrats, and politicians raised questions about the numbers. While some economists have been unconvinced by the figure used to ‘deflate’ the manufacturing sector’s gross value added in current prices to constant prices (real GVA), former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg has criticised the data, saying nominal GDP growth in April-June should be 2.6% and “in real terms close to 0”.

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Without naming him, MoSPI on Wednesday refuted Garg’s specific claim that April-June 2025’s nominal GDP was revised down from Rs 86 lakh crore to Rs 80 lakh crore to make growth in April-June 2026 “look better” and that if last year’s number had not been revised, growth would have been 2.6%.

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In its response, MoSPI pointed out that the RS 86.05 lakh crore figure was under the old GDP series which had 2011-12 as the base year. The new series, which has 2022-23 as the base year, was released in February this year and saw the inclusion of new sources of data and several methodological changes in the calculation of the GDP, including those that economists and international agencies such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have been calling out for several years.

Under this new series, India’s GDP in April-June 2025 without adjusting for inflation was initially estimated at Rs 80.32 lakh crore. This was revised marginally upward to Rs 80.44 lakh crore in June this year “reflecting the availability and updation of indicators and data”, MoSPI said.

Changing the base year of economic indicators and improving the methods of calculating them is an international practice that is performed regularly, sometimes with the gap of five years. Apart from GDP, the Consumer Price Index and Index of Industrial Production data series have also been updated this year. The latter is used to help compile GDP data and the updated IIP series led to the April-June 2025 nominal GDP figure being lowered slightly to Rs 80.00 lakh crore as per the data released on Monday.

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“Thus, the movement from Rs 86.05 lakh crore to Rs 80.00 lakh crore is the result of successive revisions to the GDP series arising from the change in base year, incorporation of improved data sources and methodologies, and updation of available indicators. It is therefore incorrect to interpret the difference as a deliberate downward revision of last year’s GDP to mechanically increase the current year’s growth rate,” MoSPI said on Wednesday.

The ministry went on to add that one cannot compare GDP numbers from different series to arrive at the growth rate.

As per latest data, India’s GDP without adjusting for inflation was Rs 88.27 lakh crore in April-June. Comparing this with the year-ago figure of Rs 80.00 lakh crore results in an increase of 10.3%, which is the nominal GDP growth rate.

Former finance secretary Garg’s comments on social media, his column on the same on a website, and interview to a television channel have been cited by critics of the government to question the GDP numbers. Economist and former Chief Economic Advisor Kaushik Basu said on social media platform X that while he has not studied the numbers in “sufficient depth to take a stance but the best analysis I have heard is that of Subhash Garg, who, as former Finance Secretary, GOI, knows these statistics extremely well”.

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The Congress, meanwhile, quoting Garg’s television interview, said on X: “7.8% GDP Growth in Fudged Data, 2.6% in Reality”.

Garg was the Economic Affairs Secretary in the Ministry of Finance until July 2019 and took charge as the Finance Secretary in his final few months. The title of Finance Secretary is given to the senior-most secretary in the finance ministry. He was transferred to the Ministry of Power in July 2019, following which he sought voluntary retirement.

In addition to addressing Garg’s claim, MoSPI also addressed certain other technical questions that have been raised by some economists, including double-deflation, the gap between nominal and real gross value added of the mining sector, and discrepancies.