Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Gautam Adani edges past Bernard Arnault to become world’s second richest

According to real-time data by Forbes, Gautam Adani and his family's net worth as of early Friday, stood at $155.4 billion against Bernard Arnault and his family's $155.2 billion.

Gautam Adani. (File)

Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, who heads the Adani Group, has edged past Bernard Arnault, the co-founder and chairman of LVMH Moet Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, to become the world’s second richest individual according to data by Forbes.

According to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List, Adani and his family’s net worth as of early Friday stood at $155.4 billion against Arnault’s $155.2 billion.

The Forbes list is currently headed by SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk whose net worth stands at $273.5 billion. He is followed by Adani, Arnault and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (net worth $$149.7 billion), the data showed.

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani is placed in eighth place with a net worth of $92.3 billion, behind Microsoft founder Bill Gates (net worth $105.3 billion), Larry Ellison (net worth $98.3 billion) and veteran Wall Street investor Warren Buffet (net worth $96.5 billion).

More to follow

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 11:59:46 am
