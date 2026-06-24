Gautam Adani unveils plan for 10 GW nuclear energy capacity by 2035

Adani said the group is putting in place a three-layer structure across both its headquarters and sites to reduce bureaucracy, sharpen accountability and bring decisions closer to execution. (Photo: Reuters/File)

The Adani Group plans to develop 10 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear power generation capacity over the next nine years, Chairman Gautam Adani said on Wednesday.

If realized, the 10 GW target would represent one of the largest private-sector commitments to nuclear energy in India. “With land identified and a 10 GW targeted capacity by 2035, we are positioning ourselves early to serve the growing national demand for clean, round-the-clock power,” Adani said at the annual general meeting of the group.

The new law — Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill (SHANTI Bill) – passed by the Parliament in December 2025 is expected to unlock private sector participation across a wide spectrum of nuclear activities including nuclear power generation, reactor supply and operation, nuclear fuel mining and R&D across the nuclear fuel cycle.