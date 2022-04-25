Gautam Adani edges past Warren Buffet to become 5th richest billionaire

Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, who heads the Adani Group that runs a slew of businesses ranging from airports to ports and power generation to distribution, has edged past veteran Wall Street investor Warren Buffet, to become the world’s fifth-most richest individual according to the data by Forbes.

According to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List, Adani and his family’s net worth as of early Monday stood at $123.2 billion against Buffet’s $121.7 billion.

The Forbes list is currently headed by SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk whose net worth stands at $269.7 billion. He is followed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (net worth $170.2 billion), LVMH owner Bernard Arnault and family (net worth $166.8 billion) and Microsoft founder Bill Gates (net worth $130.2 billion), the data showed.

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani is placed in eighth place with a net worth of $104.2 billion, behind Larry Ellison (net worth $107.6 billion).

Adani in a recent event last week said if the country becomes a $30-trillion economy as projected by 2050, it can also be home to a nation wherein no one will go to bed on empty stomach.

“We are around 10,000 days away from year 2050. Over this period, I anticipate we’ll add about USD 25 trillion to our economy. This translates to an addition of USD 2.5 billion to the GDP every day. I also anticipate that over this period, we’ll have eradicated all forms of poverty,” Adani said.