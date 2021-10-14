To rationalise logistics costs, infra master plan launched

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the PM Gati Shakti-National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, with the aim of coordinated planning and execution of infrastructure projects to bring down logistics costs.

The Gati Shakti digital platform, which will bring together 16 Ministries including Rail and Roadways, will help in removing long-standing issues such as disjointed planning, lack of standardisation, problems with clearances, and timely creation and utilisation of infrastructure capacities.

“According to a study, the logistical cost in India is about 13 per cent of GDP. Such a situation does not exist in developed countries. Due to high logistical cost, the competitiveness of India’s exports is greatly reduced,” Modi said. Besides cutting logistics costs, the scheme is also aimed at increasing cargo handling capacity and reducing the turnaround time at ports to boost trade.

The PM noted that the functioning of government systems over decades had led to people relating “government work” with poor quality, years of delays, unwarranted interruptions and “insult to public money”. Modi said that earlier governments did not have the feeling that “not a single paisa (of public money) should be wasted.” The Prime Minister said PM Gati Shakti would address the problem of government departments and Ministries working in silos. “We have all seen that first a road is built somewhere, and then the water department will come and start digging to lay pipes … this is how the work has been done,” Modi said.

The PM noted that the National Master plan would also keep entrepreneurs and investors informed about the status of infrastructure projects and help state governments give time-bound commitments to investors.

“The launch of PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan will be a gamechanger for industry and would harness the potential of industry,” said T V Narendran, Confederation of Indian Industry president and Tata Steel CEO. He added that the plan would impart significant impetus to national development.

Vishnu Sagar, partner at law firm JSA said, “It is imperative that this initiative is underpinned by a stable and predictable regulatory and institutional framework. Its integration with the National Infrastructure Plan will help in resolving the historical problem of delay in project implementation and sporadic development and utilisation of national infrastructure.”