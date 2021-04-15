GameStop CEO forfeits over 587,000 shares for not meeting targets

Outside a GameStop store people line up to purchase a Sony PS5 gaming console in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, November 12, 2020. (Source: Reuters)

GameStop Corp Chief Executive Officer George Sherman has forfeited more than 587,000 shares as he failed to meet his performance targets, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The forfeited shares, originally granted in April 2019, would be worth about $98 million based on the stock’s latest closing price.

GameStop is currently looking for a new CEO to replace Sherman as it pivots from a brick-and-mortar video game retailer to an e-commerce firm, Reuters reported on Monday, citing three sources.