Thursday, April 15, 2021
GameStop CEO forfeits over 587,000 shares for not meeting targets

The forfeited shares, originally granted in April 2019, would be worth about $98 million based on the stock’s latest closing price.

By: Reuters |
April 15, 2021 10:03:28 am
Outside a GameStop store people line up to purchase a Sony PS5 gaming console in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, November 12, 2020. (Source: Reuters)

GameStop Corp Chief Executive Officer George Sherman has forfeited more than 587,000 shares as he failed to meet his performance targets, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

GameStop is currently looking for a new CEO to replace Sherman as it pivots from a brick-and-mortar video game retailer to an e-commerce firm, Reuters reported on Monday, citing three sources.

The company’s stock is up almost 800% since January, benefiting from a push by retail investors on Reddit forums to drive up prices of heavily shorted stocks.

Chris Homeister, GameStop’s chief merchandising officer, forfeited more than 119,000 shares for failing to meet targets, another filing showed.

