‘FY22 auto wholesales skid 6%, 2-wheeler despatches at 10-yr low’

Auto sales, i.e. despatches from factories to dealers, across categories declined by 6 per cent at 17.5 million units in FY22, industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Wednesday.

During the year, two-wheeler sales fell 11 per cent — lowest in the last 10 years — to 1.34 million units, while passenger vehicles (PVs), commercial vehicles (CVs) and three-wheelers saw a growth compared to the low base of FY21.

PV sales, despite a growth of 13 per cent in FY22, were below 2017-18 and 2018-19 levels. Barring FY21, three-wheeler sales were the

lowest in 19 years, SIAM said. Similarly, CV sales in FY22 were the lowest in five years, barring FY21.

In March, domestic PV sales decreased nearly 4 per cent to 2,79,501 units on a year-on-year basis. Two-wheeler sales fell 21 per cent to 11,84,210 units, and within it, motorcycle sales by 21 per cent to 7,86,479 units.