FY18 term deposit share up to 42%

The share of term deposits in banks’ incremental deposits bounced back to 41.8 per cent in 2017-18 from 19.1 per cent in 2016-17 as the psychological impact of demonetisation on saving behaviour wore off, showed data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its monthly bulletin for December.

In an article titled ‘Post-Demonetisation Patterns of Deposits with Scheduled Commercial Banks: 2016-17 and 2017-18’, the RBI stated that bank deposits generally tend to move in tandem with economic activity. “Since 2010-11, this association appears to have become closer, pointing to the role of branch expansion and financial inclusion in formalising savings into the banking system. In 2016-17, however, a distinct deviation from this co-movement was observed, when an overwhelming share (66.2 per cent) of incremental deposits took the form of savings deposits in sharp contrast to the average share of 27.5 per cent during the 15-year period 2001-2016,” the RBI noted in the article.

Correspondingly, term deposits constituted less than 20 per cent of incremental deposits against an average share of around 63 per cent during 2001-16. During FY18, the growth of savings deposits remained robust, indicating a lagged impact of the note ban exercise on depositors’ preferences, the central bank observed.

At the same time, despite the demonetisation-driven jump, aggregate deposit growth moderated during 2016-18 in relation to the pre-demonetisation years. This development was a result of two factors which were simultaneously at work. One was a sharp reduction in inter-bank deposits, reflecting improved cash management by banks on the back of the real-time funds transfer technology, introduced in 2013-14. Second, the redemption of foreign currency non-resident [FCNR(B)] swaps – contracted in 2013 during the taper tantrum – produced a contraction in non-resident deposits in the second half of FY17.

With FE inputs