scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 16, 2022

Funding in startups dropped by 17% to USD 6 billion in April-June: Nasscom

Fifty-two per cent funding was in the ticket size of USD 100 million or above with Dailyhunt and ShareChat raising big rounds.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 16, 2022 12:34:33 pm
Nasscom, Business, Business India, Business today,Growth stage deals contributed 58 per cent of the total funding during the reported quarter as the investors-backed startups have already reached a certain scale, the report said.(Express file photo)

Funding in startups dropped by 17 per cent on quarter-on-quarter basis to USD 6 billion (about Rs 47,800 crore) in the April-June period, industry body Nasscom has said.

According to the Nasscom quarterly investment factbook on tech startups compiled in association with PGA Labs, deals also dropped by about 17 per cent due to dampened market sentiments but despite reduction in deal value, funding in growth stage continued to increase.

The report said, “16 large ticket size deals helped generate total funding of USD 6 billion in the second quarter (Q2) of calendar year (CY) 2022. Startup ecosystem witnessed the birth of 4 new unicorns in Q2 CY22, taking the tally to 20 unicorns in the first half.” Around 26 per cent of the total funding went to fintech segment.

“Large ticket deals like CRED and Dailyhunt resulted in an overall increase in total investments in fintech and media and entertainment sectors, contributing around 45 per cent of total funding in Q2, CY22,” the report said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Watching Persuasion as a Jane Austen fan: Sense and sensibility sacrifice...Premium
Watching Persuasion as a Jane Austen fan: Sense and sensibility sacrifice...
At Ahmed Patel’s behest, Teesta and others plotted to destabilise Gujarat...Premium
At Ahmed Patel’s behest, Teesta and others plotted to destabilise Gujarat...
Basic pay, wages: Govt open to relook labour code proposalsPremium
Basic pay, wages: Govt open to relook labour code proposals
The Gotabaya Rajapaksa story: a champion of Sinhala pride to fugitive leaderPremium
The Gotabaya Rajapaksa story: a champion of Sinhala pride to fugitive leader

Fifty-two per cent funding was in the ticket size of USD 100 million or above with Dailyhunt and ShareChat raising big rounds.

Growth stage deals contributed 58 per cent of the total funding during the reported quarter as the investors-backed startups have already reached a certain scale, the report said.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 16: Latest News
Advertisement