Funding for cleaning Ganga cut by almost 50% in Revised Estimate, ghat beautification gets Rs 2 lakh

Cleaning the Ganga has been one of the flagship programmes of the NDA government. But due to the poor expenditure level, the government has cut the Budget allocation by almost 50 per cent in the Revised Estimate (RE) for the current financial year.

Under the Namami Gange project, Rs 700 crore was allocated to the Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, and Rs 50 crore was allocated to the Ghat Beautification of Riverfronts.

Ministry sources confirmed that in the RE, the government has left Rs 353.4 crore for the Ganga plan and only Rs 2 lakh for the ghat beautification scheme.

The Ministry of Water Resources was able to spend only Rs 200 crore till December 13, as per the information provided under the RTI Act to The Indian Express. Similarly, the Rs 50-crore allocation to the Ghat beautification plan was unspent till December 13. A similar trend is seen in many schemes of different ministries, which were much publicised by the government.

Other schemes that are sharing the same fate are — Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) of the Department of Land Resources; the programmes of E-Governance of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY); Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojna of the Department Land Resources; and Smart Grid and Green Energy Corridor schemes of the Power Ministry.

DILRMP had been allocated Rs 150 crore, but till December 23 only Rs 2.49 crore was spent.

The Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojna — which was conceived for amalgamating ongoing schemes — was given Rs 2,066 crore for the current year, but only Rs 437.10 crore was spent till December 23. The Ministry of Agriculture has an Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund, for which Rs 25 crore was allocated, but till December 17, the entire amount was unspent.

Similar trends are seen in some schemes of the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), where Rs 121.69 crore was allocated for National SC/ST Hub scheme, but only Rs 35.12 crore was spent till Dece mber 23.

The Ministry has a fund called MSME Fund, for which Rs 100 crore was allocated, but it was totally unspent till December 23.

The Ministry of Food Processing launched the scheme Operation Greens in 2018-19 and Rs 200 crore was given in 2019-20. But data from the Ministry shows that only Rs 27 lakh was spent till December 17.

Similarly, for the Scheme for Mega Food Parks under the Ministry, Rs 200 crore was allocated, but only Rs 65.68 crore was spent till that date.

The Department of Personnel and Training received Rs 31.50 for the Scheme for Administrative Reforms, but only Rs 3.78 crore was spent till December end.

