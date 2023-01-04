scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

From BofA to ICICI Securities, analysts expect a strong Q3 for Paytm with reduction in adj EBITDA losses

Paytm’s strong business model with a two-sided ecosystem for consumers and merchants is set to yield even better results

Paytm disbursed loans worth Rs 3,665 crore ($443 million) in the given period, growing 330% on year. (Reuters/File)

Paytm, India’s leading digital payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, could surprise with better-than-expected adj EBITDA losses in the third quarter of the fiscal, says BofA Securities in its research note. Analysts at the research firm estimated that Paytm will post 1% q-o-q revenue growth versus 14% in July-September 2022.

Research firm noted that this would be on the back of focus on rationalization where the company is looking to cut back on the unprofitable GMV.

BofA Securities added that while this has a negative impact on the revenue growth, from aprofitability perspective, it is positive. “Indeed on the back of this, we expect Paytm’s adjusted EBITDA losses to reduce to Rs 1bn (from Rs 1.6 bn in the second quarter of the fiscal). This would translate to adj. EBITDA margin of (-)6% as compared to (-)9% in July-Sept quarter, bringing Paytm a step closer to profitability.

Paytm to remain aggressive to target new users, new merchants

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 10, 2023: Know about Climate Migration, Make in-India P...
UPSC Key- January 10, 2023: Know about Climate Migration, Make in-India P...
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
A lecturer showed a painting of the Prophet Muhammad. She lost her job.
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Delhi Confidential: BJP gives Mithun Chakraborty a new position
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each
Last 5 years, 79% of new HC judges upper caste, SC and minority 2% each

It also expects Paytm’s momentum in the lending business as well as its merchant traction to remain strong in Q3. “We don’t expect any government reimbursement on UPI in this quarter,” it said. Going ahead, despite focus on cost control, BofA sees Paytm to continue to remain aggressive to target new users and new merchants as it looks to fortify its presence in the market. BofA Securities maintains ‘neutral’ rating on Paytm stock on balanced risk-reward.

ICICI Securities sees improvement in adjusted EBITDA of Paytm Q3FY23

Analysts at ICICI Securities in 4th January 2023 estimated a 11% quarter-on-quarter operating revenue growth on the back of increasing GMV and lending business along with some increase in commerce and business. “With management’s focus on improving its operating profitability, we expect its direct expenses to decline sequentially and employee expenses (excl. ESOP) to be more or less flat which should improve its adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA before ESOPs),” it added. The research and brokerage firm has given a ‘buy’ rating to the Paytm stock.

Advertisement

Paytm’s strong performance in Dec’23 quarter further strengthens analysts’ expectations

Paytm disbursed loans worth Rs 3,665 crore ($443 million) in the given period, growing 330% onyear. The fintech company also added one million payment devices during the quarter and the number of merchants paying subscription for payment devices touched 5.8 million as of December 2022. The company’s consumer engagement was at its highest on the Paytm Super App with average monthly transacting users at 85 million for the quarter ended December 2022,
up 32% percent year-on-year.

Paytm also posted consistent growth in total merchant payments volume as the total merchant GMV (gross merchandise volume) aggregated to Rs 3.46 lakh crore ($42 billion) for the quarter ended December 2022, marking a year-on-year growth of 38%.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 23:43 IST
Next Story

Pramukh Swami Maharaj stopped communal violence after Akshardham attack, says Rupani

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close