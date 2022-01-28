Free power transmission for green hydrogen

A national green hydrogen policy which will provide free power transmission for production of green hydrogen is set to be announced soon, Power Minister RK Singh said Thursday.

The Centre aims to swap use of grey hydrogen produced using fossil fuels with green hydrogen produced from renewable energy. The petroleum refining and fertiliser sectors are among the largest users of hydrogen in India.

In the green hydrogen policy, “we are saying that we will give free transmission … for 25 years,” Singh said, noting that one could generate power in Rajasthan and can transport it to Guwahati and produce green hydrogen there.

Singh was addressing a conference by Confederation of Indian Industry on raising the use of smart metering. He noted that the policy would provide land in renewable energy parks and bunkers at ports for storage of green hydrogen and green ammonia to producers, adding that the Centre aims to make India a key destination for green hydrogen export.

The Power Ministery noted that production of smart metering in India would be a great opportunity as the government would come out with an approved list of models and manufacturers that would only include smart meters made in India.

In another interaction with renewable energy producers and hydro pumped storage developers, Singh discussed a draft policy on Energy Storage Systems.