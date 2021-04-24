France’s EDF submits binding offer to build six reactors at Jaitapur

Energy company EDF on Friday said it has submitted a binding techno-commercial offer to Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) for building six reactors of the proposed Jaitapur nuclear power project in Maharashtra. The French energy major termed this as a major milestone which will enable discussions aimed at converging towards a binding framework agreement in the coming months.

The ambitious 9,900 mega watt (MW) power plant, with six reactors of 1,650 MW each, will come up at Jaitapur in Ratnagiri, the coastal district of Maharashtra. French envoy Emmanuel Lenain said this will be the world’s largest nuclear power project.

“The world’s most powerful plant would provide electricity to 7cr households, avoid 8cr tons of CO2 per year & create 1000s of local jobs. This milestone in the #Jaitapur nuclear power plant project brings forward the vision of President @EmmanuelMacron and PM @narendramodi, in line with #MakeInIndia. Together, France and India will secure access to safe, reliable, competitive and sustainable energy,” he tweeted.

France is one of three nations with whom India shares a robust cooperation in the area of space, defence and nuclear energy. The US and Russia are the other two countries. The EDF submitted the binding offer on Thursday that includes the detailed technical configuration of the reactors and comprehensive commercial terms and conditions for the supply of engineering studies and equipment for the six EPR reactors, as per the statement.