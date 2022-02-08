FPI sell-off, pre-MPC meet jitters drag markets down 1.7%

Stock markets on Monday plunged for the third consecutive session, this time by 1.75 per cent, as FPIs continued their selling spree ahead of the meeting of the Reserve Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

The Sensex fell 1,024 points — the most in two weeks — to 57,621.19 and the Nifty50 plummeted 303 points to 17,213.60, amid rising oil prices, US Fed policy tightening and relentless selling by FPIs. Domestic markets are volatile ahead of the state elections, witnessing a steep fall led by foreign portfolio investors (FPI) selling and weak global cues. Except PSU banks, all other sectors ended in the red.

“US bourses were under pressure as strong US jobs data gave rise to fears of sharper than expected Fed rate hikes, resulting in a spike in the bond yields. The volatility is likely to continue due to high chances of interest rate lift-off by the RBI given domestic inflation and policy tightening by central banks,” said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.

The RBI’s policy meet on February 10 will be an important event to watch out for.

Meanwhile, oil fell as concerns over tight supply were offset by signs of progress in nuclear talks between the US and Iran, as per a Reuters report. Brent was down 61 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at $92.66 by 1445 GMT, having earlier touched its highest since October 2014 at $94.