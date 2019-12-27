FPI investments in corporate bonds at over 2½-year lows

It is interesting to note that FPI investment limits remain unutilised even for the government securities segment. It is interesting to note that FPI investment limits remain unutilised even for the government securities segment.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) investments in Indian corporate bonds have hit over a two-and-a-half year low after falling below the $27 billion-mark in December. FPIs have utilised only 58.36 per cent of the investment limits available, NSDL data shows.

Experts indicate that after the NBFC default crisis, foreign investors are avoiding exposure to papers that are not of high quality. On top of it, liquidity still remains a concern in the Indian corporate bond market.

As Manish Wadhawan, independent fixed income and currency expert, points out, post the IL&FS credit default last year, the impact has resonated across the credit space, especially the non-banking and finance companies (NBFC) names.

“FPIs have been reducing exposures in troubled names and are left with the option of buying only select good quality public sector unit (PSU) and banking names. However, there are restrictions that prevent them to take more than a certain exposure due to prudential limits. The appetite of foreign investors for Indian corporate papers have reduced in recent times,” Wadhawan said.

It is interesting to note that FPI investment limits remain unutilised even for the government securities segment. Government securities are considered to be risk-free investment. According to NSDL data, general category investors have utilised just above 75.29 per cent of the investment limits available.

In April 2018, the central bank had notified that no FPI shall have an exposure of more than 20 per cent of its corporate bond portfolio to a single corporate, and in case an FPI has exposure in excess of 20 per cent, it shall not make further investments in that corporate until this stipulation is met. However, earlier this year, the RBI relaxed the rules. —FE

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App