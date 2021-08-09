Founder and CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Satish Mehta: ‘On track to deliver 60 mn doses of our mRNA vaccine by yr-end’

While India is vaccinating its population with Covishield and Covaxin, the country’s first mRNA vaccine developed by Gennova (a subsidiary of Emcure Pharma), is all set to be made available by end of the year. Satish Mehta, founder and CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, told Sandeep Singh that while he is satisfied with the primary outcome on safety of the vaccine, he will soon submit the data with CDSCO and apply for next phase trials. Stating that while he is focussing on meeting government target of supplying 60 million doses by year-end, he is in talks with potential partners both in India and abroad to augment the capacity substantially. Edited excerpts:

There are concerns of a third Covid wave. Do you think we are well prepared to handle it and what do you make of the pace of vaccination?

Some studies are projecting daily peaks of anywhere between 80,000 and1,50,000 in the third wave. If it remains to that level we should be able to handle it well. Also, all across the country there has been massive learning after the second wave.

Also, with higher number of vaccinations now, hospitalisation and fatalities would be lower. Data coming from US shows that people who have taken two shots are getting Delta variant, but hospitalisations are low.

I think India has done a great job on vaccination and, in the hindsight, one can always say we could have done better. At the same time, while there has been learning and we may be prepared, there could be surprises and we don’t know what the Delta variant would do.

Gennova has been given the target to supply vaccines by the year-end. What stage are you on your mRNA vaccine?

The government has given us a target of 60 million doses by the end of the year. We are on track and committed to delivering it. Right now we are in Phase 1. We are very satisfied with the primary outcome of safety. As we speak, secondary outcome of efficacy or immunogenicity is also being reviewed and studied by drug safety and monitoring board — an independent body. Post that, we will submit our data with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and apply for phases 2 and 3. That’s when the regulatory bodies would comment and guide us in terms of next steps.

We are on track but there are different types of challenges. First and foremost is that the product has to be shown safe through the clinical trial process. Simultaneously, the supply chain aspects are daunting because gaining access to some of the key raw materials (particularly for the mRNA vaccines) is a big challenge. So we are taking efforts to plan for manufacturing and securing raw material supply. We are repurposing some of our own capacities within the company for fulfilling the requirement of the vaccine.

By when do you think you would you be able to do second and third phase trials?

We don’t have a timeline for that and it is very difficult for me to say that as of now. We can focus on the processes and do them diligently, then we have to work closely with government agencies. I am very optimistic. The government is handholding and supporting us quite a lot.

How do you see your vaccine and demand for it?

We are very bullish on our mRNA vaccine because within 45-50 days the vaccine can also be developed for the new variant including Delta variant. Unlike other vaccines (that we have), which has Adenovirus or attenuated live virus, this has a dynamic platform where you can come out with a new vaccine. It is important because I think this cat-and-mouse game would go on for 2-3 years.

While mRNA is undoubtedly the best vaccine that we have, Pfizer and Moderna are supplying to the regulated markets. The rest of the world (EMs) would be happy to take mRNA and we see them as a market. While Moderna and Pfizer are required to be kept at very low temperatures, the vaccine that we have developed is stable between 2 and 8 degrees, and that makes the job lot easier.