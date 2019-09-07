Former Paytm vice president Sonia Dhawan joins group company

Former Paytm vice president Sonia Dhawan, who was accused in an extortion case involving the company’s founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, has rejoined the group and has been appointed vice president at Gamepind Entertainment.

Gamepind Entertainment is a joint-venture between AGTech Holdings, an Alibaba Group company, and One97 Communications, Paytm’s parent company.

In October 2018, Dhawan was arrested by Noida Police for allegedly trying to extort Rs 10 crore from Sharma.

After the former Paytm vice president was arrested, along with her alleged accomplices, an FIR of criminal intimidation was also filed. Dhawan was in jail for nearly five months after the FIR was filed.

Later, in March this year, she was granted bail by Allahabad High Court after she plead innocence saying nothing concrete had emerged against her.

In June, Dhawan joined Sheroes as director of corporate communications. Sheroes is an online women’s community platform, in which Sharma is an investoras

In March, when Dhawan was rumoured to have rejoined the digital payment firm, Paytm had said “no accused is joining back the company till the time the court matter is concluded”.

As per a regulatory filing by One97 Communications Ltd Dhawan held 1,400 shares in the company as of November 2017.

“Sonia Dhawan has joined as Vice President—Corporate Communications. She comes with over a decade of experience in leadership roles across marketing, PR and corporate communications and has played an instrumental role in building the brands since inception,” Gamepind Entertainment Pvt Ltd said in a statement .

In addition to Dhawan’s appointment, Gamepind’s statment said that it has roped in Fayyaz Hussais as head of growth, and Harshit Kashiv as head-product marketing.