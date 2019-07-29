Foreign assets of over Rs 200 crore detected in I-T searches in 3 states

Undisclosed foreign assets of more than Rs 200 crore, domestic tax evasion of over Rs 30 crore, and black money stashed abroad in the form of properties in tax havens were detected during searches conducted by the Income Tax Department on July 23, covering 13 premises of a group controlled by “persons who have significant political presence in a neighbouring state”, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a late night statement Sunday.

Though CBDT did not mention the group in the statement, sources said the findings are linked to the recent searches conducted by the taxman against former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal’s son and Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi.

The detection of black money and foreign assets “may inter alia lead to severe criminal consequences under the Black Money Act, 2015, apart from action under the Income Tax Act, 1961”, the CBDT said. These findings may also have multi agency ramifications, it added.

In the searches covering three states, Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, the I-T Department said it found that black money generated in India through various means has been stashed abroad in the form of lavish properties in the names of foreign trusts/companies located in tax havens.

“Such foreign holdings of the main persons have remained hidden for decades beneath complex multi-layered structures, located in different countries including BVI, Panama, UK, UAE & Jersey. These structures have involved various front men and corporations across continents,” it said.

A person covered during the search operation trying to obtain citizenship of a Caribbean Island, the department said.

It said the group against which searches were conducted is controlled by persons who have significant political presence in a neighbouring state for decades, “are occupying responsible political positions”, and have “been generating large amounts of undisclosed income over several decades”. “Evidence detected so far reveals undisclosed cash dealings of huge amounts in immovable property transactions, construction etc,” it said.

I-T officials from Delhi had started carrying out searches at the residence and business offices of Bishnoi on Tuesday.

On Saturday, he had said the BJP was trying to “harass” him and his family. “The way the BJP tried to harass me and my family with political hatred for four days, it reflects its close mind. Even my aged and sick mother was not spared. I have always lived a life of honesty and principles. Neither I feared the BJP nor I will,” Bishnoi tweeted in Hindi.

The same day, Bhavya, Bishnoi’s son, had said he had turned stronger after the searches by the tax department. “10 inspectors, 146 questions, 89 hours later… BETTER and STRONGER. A big thank you to all those who sent their love, blessings & good vibes…,” he had posted on Twitter.