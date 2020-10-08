Forbes India rich list 2020: Mukesh Ambani tops for 13th consecutive time; check full list

(From left to right) Reliance Group Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and Tech tycoon and HCL co-founder Shiv Nadar.

Forbes list 2020: Despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic which has impacted the Indian economy severely, the fortunes of Indian billionaires, however, have witnessed gains, the newly released Forbes list of 100 richest Indians indicated.

“Amid the Covid-19 pandemic which hit India hard and led to a sharp economic contraction, half of the nation’s 100 richest on the 2020 Forbes India Rich List saw gains,” Forbes said, adding that the collective net worth of India’s 100 richest people rose 14 per cent to $517.5 billion from a year earlier.

Reliance Group Chairman Mukesh Ambani, who topped the list for the 13th year “accounted for more than half of those gains”.

“The tycoon (Mukesh Ambani) added $37.3 billion, bringing his fortune to $88.7 billion, a rise of 73%. Shares of his Reliance Industries soared when, amid the nation’s lockdown, Ambani raised more than $20 billion from a string of marquee investors for Jio Platforms, Reliance’s fast-growing digital arm,” Forbes said.

The second spot was retained by Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani who boosted his net worth by 61 per cent to $25.2 billion.

Tech tycoon Shiv Nadar, who ceded the post of chairman of HCL Technologies in July to his daughter Roshni Nadar Malhotra, also jumped three places to acquire the number 3 spot with $20.4 billion as shares of India’s third-largest tech firm surged.

Here are the top 20 richest Indians to feature in the Forbes list this year.

1. Mukesh Ambani ($88.7 billion)

2. Gautam Adani ($25.2 billion)

3. Shiv Nadar ($20.4 billion)

4. Radhakishan Damani ($15.4 billion)

5. Hinduja brothers ($12.8 billion)

6. Cyrus Poonawalla ($11.5 billion)

7. Pallonji Mistry ($11.4 billion)

8. Uday Kotak ($11.3 billion)

9. Godrej Family ($11 billion)

10. Lakshmi Mittal ($10.3 billion)

11. Sunil Mittal ($10.2 billion)

12. Dilip Shanghvi ($9.5 billion)

13. Burman family ($9.2 billion)

14. Kumar Birla ($8.5 billion)

15. Azim Premji ($7.9 billion)

16. Bajaj family ($7.4 billion)

17. Madhukar Parekh ($7.2 billion)

18. Kuldip and Gurbachan Singh Dhingra ($6.8 billion)

19. Savitri Jindal ($6.6 billion)

20. Murali Divi ($6.5 billion)

