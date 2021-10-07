Forbes India Rich List 2021: Mukesh Ambani wealthiest for 14th consecutive year

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani retained the top spot in the Forbes list of richest Indians in 2021, by adding $4 billion to his net worth amounting to $92.7 billion this year. With this, the 64-year-old industrialist has been named the wealthiest in the country for 14th year in a row since 2008.

The “close second” in the list was 59-year-old Gautam Adani of Adani Ports & SEZ, whose wealth increased from $25.2 billion in 2020 to $74.8 billion this year, making him “only $17.9 billion shy of Ambani”, according to the list of 100 richest Indians published by Forbes magazine.

Adding $11 billion to his fortune in a year, seventy-six-year old Shiv Nadar of HCL Technologies was named the third richest with wealth amounting to $31 billion.

While Savitri Jindal re-entered the top 10 club with $18 billion, four pharma billionaires saw their wealth depreciate, said the magazine.

According to Forbes India Rich List 2021, India’s 100 richest, who are now worth $775 billion, increased their cumulative wealth by 50 per cent in the second year of pandemic.

Here are the top 20 richest Indians to feature in the Forbes list this year.

1. Mukesh Ambani ($92.7 billion)

2. Gautam Adani ($74.8 billion)

3. Shiv Nadar ($31 billion)

4. Radhakishan Damani ($29.4 billion)

5. Cyrus Poonawalla ($19 billion)

6. Lakshmi Mittal ($18.8 billion)

7. Savitri Jindal ($18 billion)

8. Uday Kotak ($16.5 billion)

9. Pallonji Mistry ($ 16.4 billion)

10. Kumar Birla ($ 15.8 billion)

11. Godrej Family ($15.2 billion)

12. Sunil Mittal ($14.8 billion)

13. Bajaj Family ($14.4 billion‚

14. Dilip Shanghvi ($14.3 billion)

15. Hinduja Brothers ($14 billion)

16. Burman Family ($11.8 billion)

17. Madhukar Parekh ($11.7 billion)

18. Azim Premji ($11.2 billion)

19. Murali Divi ($9.9 billion)

20. Benu Gopal Bangur ($9.5 billion)