For second successive year: Centre slashes Bt cotton trait fee

The Centre has slashed the trait value (royalty) on Bt cotton seeds incorporating the US life sciences major Monsanto’s proprietary Bollgard II technology from Rs 39 to Rs 20 per packet in the ensuing 2019 kharif crop season.

However, farmers will not get the full benefit of the lower trait value, as the Union Agriculture Ministry has fixed the maximum sale price per packet (containing 450 grams of Bt and 120 grams of non-Bt seeds planted as refugia) at Rs 730, as against Rs 740 in the 2018 season. That works out to a Rs 10 reduction, half that of the trait value payable to the technology provider. This is the second successive season where the trait value has been reduced on Bollgard II technology, which enables seed companies to incorporate two foreign genes ‘cry1Ac’ and ‘cry2Ab’, isolated from the soil bacterium Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) and coding for proteins toxic to bollworm insect pests, into their hybrids. In 2018, the trait value was brought down from Rs 49 to Rs 39 per packet, but it was accompanied by the maximum sale price for farmers being cut from Rs 800 to Rs 740 per packet.

The Agriculture Ministry had, in December 2015, issued a Cotton Seeds Price (Control) Order. It empowered the Centre to fix the maximum sale price for cotton seeds as well as the trait value charged by the supplier of any genetically modified technology from firms that have incorporated the same into their hybrids. “Such an ad hoc mechanism of price fixation makes the cotton seed business unsustainable in the long run. The reduction in seed price makes little difference to the farmer, as the cost of seed is hardly 5 per cent of his revenue. On the other hand, the reduction in sale price from Rs 800 to Rs 730 per packet over two years will cause a huge cut in the research budgets of seed companies,” said Ram Kaundinya, director-general of the Federation of Seed Industry of India.

After emerging as the world’s top cotton producer in 2015-16, India conceded that slot to China in 2018-19. At the current rate, there is a possibility of the country even becoming a net cotton importer again, warned Kaundinya.