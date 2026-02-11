For first time, Indians invest more in gold ETFs than equity MFs

According to the AMFI data, inflows into gold ETFs — MFs that invest in gold — more than doubled in January from December 2025.

In a first for India, investments in gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) in January were greater than inflows into equity-oriented mutual funds, showed data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) released Tuesday.

This underscores the surge in demand for the yellow metal as an investment option, as gold prices continue to hit new highs. According to the AMFI data, inflows into gold ETFs — MFs that invest in gold — more than doubled in January from December 2025 to an all-time high of Rs 24,040 crore — a third straight monthly rise as investors bet that prices will continue to rise.

Gold prices have already doubled in the last one year on safe-haven demand amid a weakening US dollar, robust buying from central banks globally, and a turbulent geoeconomic and geopolitical environment. Silver, which has seen its price rise at an even faster clip, saw net inflows into its ETFs amounting to Rs 9,463 crore, taking the total assets under management (AUM) of these funds to Rs 1.17 lakh crore as at the end of January. The AUM of gold ETFs stood at Rs 1.84 lakh crore.