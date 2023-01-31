FMCG players see appetite for millets, widen product baskets

FMCG majors including Britannia, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Tata Soulfull and Nestle are betting big on value-added millet products, in sync with the worldwide push to these “nutri-cereals” and the domestic policy thrust.

In an effort to mainstream millets like jowar, bajra and ragi, these companies have already introduced a clutch of food products like muesli, granola, upma, poha, noodles and dosa mixes in the local and export markets. And the product baskets are getting larger.

While the United Nations General Assembly is celebrating 2023 as the International Year of Millets, these domestic companies are also innovating with millet food for kids and infants, and even sweet and savoury snacks such as ragi chips and cookies.

Britannia recently launched ragi cookies and five-grain digestive biscuits under its NutriChoice brand. Nestle India has a ragi variant of its baby food brand, Ceregrow.

True Elements, which is largely into millet-based ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook breakfast and snack products, was recently acquired by Marico.

“About 65% of our product range are millets-based. We’ve been working on this since 2017,” said Sreejith Moolayil, co-founder and COO at True Elements.

“We use millets such as ragi, jowar, bajra and navane in our products,” said Prashant Parameswaran, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Soulfull.

Under the ITC Mission Millets programme, the company over the next few years will launch millet-based noodles and pasta under the YiPPee brand, ragi vermicelli, multi-millet dosa and rava idli mixes under the Aashirvaad brand. Besides this, 100% multi-millet-based cookies under Sunfeast will be launched.

“Over a period of time, we will mainstream millets to make these more accessible to people. The plan will help address the concerns of food security,” Sanjiv Puri, Chairman and Managing Director, ITC said. —FE