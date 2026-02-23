FM Sitharaman launches NMP 2.0, Rs 16.72 lakh crore of asset monetisation seen by 2030

Under National Monetisation Pipeline 1.0, which covered the four-year period starting 2021-22 to 2024-25, 89% of the target of Rs 6 lakh crore was achieved.

Written by: Siddharth Upasani
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 09:51 PM IST
Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman.Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman. (Source: ANI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday launched the National Monetisation Pipeline 2.0 (NMP 2.0), with proceeds from asset monetisation seen at Rs 16.72 lakh crore over the five years that started April 2025. Developed by the Niti Aayog, the government’s top think-tank, the second phase of the pipeline is based on the mandate for ‘Asset Monetisation Plan 2025-30’ announced in the Union Budget for 2025-26 last year, but exceeds the figure of Rs 10 lakh crore that was then mentioned.

The first phase of the pipeline – which looks to unlock value from underutilised public infrastructure assets through transfer of assets for a limited period, divestment of portions of listed entities, securitisation of cash flows, or strategic commercial auctions – was launched in 2021. The Niti Aayog noted in its report on NMP 2.0 that NMP 1.0 had shown that monetisation projects had led to greater involvement of institutional investors such as pension and sovereign wealth funds in the development of India’s infrastructure.

“Most of these investors have entered the Indian market by way of the larger asset monetisation projects, such as National Highways Authority of India’s Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) projects and Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT). Further, the progress made under NMP 1.0 has led to the creation of Public InvITs, allowing citizens to directly participate in infrastructure development in India,” the report said, noting that 89% of the NMP 1.0 target of Rs 6 lakh crore had been achieved over the four-year period covering 2021-22 to 2024-25.

The second phase of the pipeline covers the five years starting 2025-26, with the overall asset monetisation potential figure of Rs 16.72 lakh crore inclusive of private investments worth Rs 5.8 lakh crore, the government said. More than a quarter of the funds, or Rs 4.42 lakh crore, is expected to be raised from the monetisation of 21,300 kilometres of highways, 15 Multi-Modal Logistics Parks, and six ropeways.

The other sectors part of the pipeline and their estimated Total Monetisation Value are power (Rs 2.77 lakh crore), ports (Rs 2.64 lakh crore), railways (Rs 2.62 lakh crore), coal (Rs 2.16 lakh crore), mines (Rs 1 lakh crore), urban infrastructure (Rs 52,000 crore), civil aviation (Rs 27,500 crore), petroleum and natural gas (Rs 16,300 crore), warehousing and storage (Rs 10,000 crore), telecom (Rs 4,800 crore), and tourism (Rs 1,200 crore).

The above includes raising money through the listing of a minority stake in GAIL Gas, divestment of Airports Authority of India’s holdings in one subsidiary and four joint-venture airports, developing select land parcels belonging to the major port authorities and the Food Corporation of India through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, auctioning around 94 coal mines, and leasing out 38 land parcels of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on long-term basis, among others.

“NMP 2.0 aligns with the infrastructure development plans of the Viksit Bharat initiative,” the Niti Aayog report said. “It aims to contribute in accelerated infrastructure development through upgrading and expansion of transportation networks, including highways, railways, ports and airports, along with other sectors. PPPs are an important mode of monetisation under NMP 2.0 and are expected to play a significant role by improving public sector efficiency and service quality, reducing public debt through capital recycling and attracting private sector investment,” it added.

Story continues below this ad

The government has estimated that the largest portion of the proceeds under NMP 2.0 will accrue to the Consolidated Fund of India, followed by direct investment (private), public sector undertakings or port authority allocation, and State Consolidated Fund.

Siddharth Upasani
Siddharth Upasani
twitter

Siddharth Upasani is a Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express. He reports primarily on data and the economy, looking for trends and changes in the former which paint a picture of the latter. Before The Indian Express, he worked at Moneycontrol and financial newswire Informist (previously called Cogencis). Outside of work, sports, fantasy football, and graphic novels keep him busy.   ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
A Revanth Reddy’s advisor and former minister Md Shabbir Ali
An RSS school, a land lease, and a Congress-BJP row that erupted in Telangana
mexico cartel
Who was 'El Mencho', Mexico's most wanted man, killed in military operation
While she achieved superstardom as a child artiste, she also made her mark as a leading actor, and her debut film as a heroine became an industry hit.
Mollywood's most successful child superstar was also a style icon; her debut film as lead actress broke records; she quit at height of her fame
Alia Bhatt at BAFTA
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup LIVE
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
India batters failure in Ahmedabad
T20 World Cup: Why India's batsmen keep falling into the same traps in Ahmedabad
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Kajol on Shah Rukh Khan’s unshakable charm
When Kajol spoke about what she loves and dislikes the most about Shah Rukh Khan
Apple
Why Apple was missing from the world’s largest AI summit in India
Advertisement
Must Read
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup LIVE
T20 World Cup: Why India's batsmen keep falling into the same traps in Ahmedabad
India batters failure in Ahmedabad
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
Why Apple was missing from the world’s largest AI summit in India
Apple
Amazon’s Panos Panay on ‘unlearning’ Alexa speak: Why your next Echo won't just wait for commands
Panos
Google bans Antigravity users over OpenClaw access, cites surge in ‘malicious usage’
Alongside its highly anticipated release of Gemini 3, Google on November 18, introduced its new AI-powered coding tool.
When Kajol spoke about what she loves and dislikes the most about Shah Rukh Khan
Kajol on Shah Rukh Khan’s unshakable charm
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
The ‘loneliest’ monkey: Why millions are rooting for Punch, the baby macaque with a toy orangutan
Zookeepers are hand-raising Punch
Sundar Pichai joins Ravi Shastri for commentary at India vs SA T20 World Cup game
Sundar Pichai joined former India head coach Ravi Shastri in the commentary box
Delhi sneaker startup hires a CS graduate. Within a week, he uses 100% discount codes to scam Rs 2 lakh
The co-founder noted that the company has since implemented stricter internal controls
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement