FM Sitharaman launches NMP 2.0, Rs 16.72 lakh crore of asset monetisation seen by 2030

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday launched the National Monetisation Pipeline 2.0 (NMP 2.0), with proceeds from asset monetisation seen at Rs 16.72 lakh crore over the five years that started April 2025. Developed by the Niti Aayog, the government’s top think-tank, the second phase of the pipeline is based on the mandate for ‘Asset Monetisation Plan 2025-30’ announced in the Union Budget for 2025-26 last year, but exceeds the figure of Rs 10 lakh crore that was then mentioned.

The first phase of the pipeline – which looks to unlock value from underutilised public infrastructure assets through transfer of assets for a limited period, divestment of portions of listed entities, securitisation of cash flows, or strategic commercial auctions – was launched in 2021. The Niti Aayog noted in its report on NMP 2.0 that NMP 1.0 had shown that monetisation projects had led to greater involvement of institutional investors such as pension and sovereign wealth funds in the development of India’s infrastructure.