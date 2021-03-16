FM Sitharaman, Janet Yellen ‘exchange notes’ on global economy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a telephonic conversation with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, on Monday. (Source: via Twitter)

Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday discussed the global economic outlook and exchanged notes on issues of mutual interest with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. In a series of tweets, the finance ministry said both Sitharaman and Yellen agreed to work closely through common economic and strategic collaboration in various multilateral fora, including the G20.

“FM @nsitharaman and @USTreasury Secretary exchanged notes on economic issues of mutual interest and looked forward to meeting of #India-US Economic and Financial Partnership later this year,” the ministry tweeted.

During the discussion, Yellen appreciated India’s contribution to the world’s vaccine efforts.