FM Sitharaman assesses Mythos risk on banking sector; India pings Anthropic for answers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held a high-level meeting Thursday to assess the risks posed by Anthropic’s latest AI model Mythos, over concerns that the system’s capabilities could pose significant risks to India’s banking sector. The Indian Express has also learnt that the government is currently in conversation with Anthropic’s senior leadership in the US on the issue.

The banking sector, it is understood, has been asked to take preemptive steps to safeguard their systems from the AI model. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is learnt to have been part of the meeting, which also had representatives from the Reserve Bank of India and the banking industry. A senior government official said that a recent report that Mythos, which has not been widely released owing to its capabilities, was accessed by unauthorised individuals, has also raised significant concerns.

“What is being broadly discussed is the basis on which the government and regulators like the Reserve Bank of India can build safety and security around such AI models. We are also talking to our own AI model developers and others because they understand how such systems are made and can be shielded against,” a senior official said.

Earlier this month, Anthropic unveiled a preview of Mythos, calling it the most powerful model it has ever built. So powerful, in fact, that unlike typical AI launches, the company is deliberately keeping the technology away from the public for now. The reason behind that is the model’s, thus far, unprecedented ability to autonomously identify serious vulnerabilities in widely used software and infrastructure, posing significant cyber security threats.

Anthropic has said that Mythos can outstrip all but the most skilled humans at identifying and exploiting software vulnerabilities, and in tests, the model found critical faults in every widely used operating system and web browser. The model, which scored a staggering 73% on expert-level hacking tasks in independent testing by the United Kingdom’s AI Security Institute – tasks which no previous AI model could complete at all – has sent shockwaves across governments in the world, who are now scrambling to shore up defences against cyber attacks on critical sectors.

The Indian government has also reached out to Anthropic’s senior leadership in the United States through the Ministry of External Affairs, this paper has learnt. “We are talking to them to understand the issues surrounding Mythos, what their concerns are, and what governments can do to mitigate potential risks,” a senior government official said on condition of anonymity since the conversations are currently private.

Queries sent to the Finance Ministry, IT Ministry and Anthropic remained unanswered until publication.

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Days after Anthropic announced a staggered and controlled release of Mythos earlier this month, the IT Ministry set up the AI Governance and Economic Group (AIGEG) – a high-level inter-ministerial body – to serve as the apex mechanism for coordinating the country’s artificial intelligence policy and governance framework. A separate Technology and Policy Expert Committee (TPEC) was also created, led by the IT Secretary, to provide expertise to the inter-ministerial governance group.

“Internally, the government is also discussing next steps, and how it can increase protections for key sectors. We are also tracking a recent update that Mythos may have been accessed by certain unauthorised people, the situation is changing everyday. We are watching this very closely, and agencies like the Cert-In are also involved. We have sensitised chief information security officers of all companies that are operating in the critical information sector, including the banking sector and digital public infrastructure,” the official quoted above said.