FM Sitharaman announces tax holiday for data centres in India till 2047

To capitalise on the boom in data centres led by the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to provide a tax break until 2047 to foreign companies looking to set up such infrastructure in the country.

“Recognising the need to enable critical infrastructure and boost investment in data centres, I propose to provide tax holiday till 2047 to any foreign company that provides cloud services to customers globally by using data centre services from India. It will, however, need to provide services to Indian customers through an Indian reseller entity,” the Finance Minister said in her Union Budget 2026-27 speech Sunday.

“I also propose to provide a safe harbour of 15% on cost in case the company providing data centre services from India is a related entity,” she added.

India’s data centre market is currently estimated to be worth $10 billion, with around $1.2 billion revenue generated in FY24, according to a recent report by Anarock. As per real estate firm JLL, India is expected to add 795 MW of new capacity by 2027, taking the total capacity to 1.8 GW.

Last month, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that private investments in India’s AI infrastructure could double from last year’s $70 billion by the end of the ongoing financial year (FY26). Last October, Tata Consultancy Services announced it will invest $6.5 billion over five years to build 1 gigawatt (GW) in AI-ready data centres. The same month, Google announced an investment of $15 billion to build a 1GW data centre, in partnership with the Adani Group. In December, Microsoft said it would invest $17.5 billion in the country, with primary focus on AI data centres.Amazon has announced Amazon announced it will invest $35 billion in India over five years, without specifying how much of it would go toward data centre expansion.

A research note by S&P Global from 2024 estimated that more than $100 billion will be invested in such facilities in the region over the next five years. The spending will capitalise on strong data growth and the rise in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and digitalisation.

Data centres satiate one of the most important aspects of AI demand – the need for computing power. Computing capacity, or compute, is among the most important elements of building a large AI system, apart from algorithmic innovation and data sets. It is also one of the most difficult elements to procure for smaller businesses looking to train and build such AI systems, given the high costs.

Story continues below this ad

As per the note, India currently has a leased data centre capacity of 1-3 GW, which is the highest compared to other emerging markets like Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.