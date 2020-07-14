FM Nirmala Sitharaman reviews COVID cover scheme for health workers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo)

In a review meeting on implementation of insurance scheme for health workers fighting COVID-19, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stressed the need for a speedy settlement and benefits reaching out to legal heirs. A total of 147 claims were received under the scheme, of which 15 have been paid so far while 55 claims were found ineligible.

“Of the 147 intimations received till date, claim documents have been submitted for 87, out of which 15 have been paid, 4 approved for payment while 13 are under examination,” the Finance Ministry said Monday.

“A total of 55 claims have been found ineligible out of which 35 claims fall outside the scope of the cover like police personnel, municipal workers not related to hospitals, people from education, revenue departments, etc. While another 20 claims submitted have the cause of death other than COVID-19 like cardiac arrest, etc,” it said.

