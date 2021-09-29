FM Nirmala Sitharaman bats for social protection at UN meet

Citing measures such as Direct Benefit Transfer-enabled Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhaar biometric identification, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said social protection should have digitisation of public financial management systems at the core of the design. She also urged the UN that post-pandemic policies must provide for adequate recognition of the mental wellbeing of vulnerable sections.

Speaking at the UN’s high-level discussion on jobs and social protection for poverty eradication, Sitharaman also said insights from behavioural economics can be leveraged in onboarding those workers who are currently not covered under the formal security net.

“One key principle underpinning the post-pandemic recovery with policies integrating health and social protection is the institutional recognition of mental wellbeing of vulnerable sections through psychosocial support. Future policies must adequately provide for this imperative,” she said in her virtual address.

The comprehensive social protection system envisaged to be created under the proposed global accelerator for jobs and social protection should have digitalisation of public financial management systems at the core of the design, she said.

“In India, the DBT method enabled Jandhan, the Aadhar biometric identification and mobile trinity helped during the pandemic in rolling out social protection measures without any delays,” she added.