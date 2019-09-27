FM Sitharaman: Auto sales dip ‘sentiment driven’; growth to be back in couple of quarters

In a meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Thursday, many private banks indicated that they will join loan distribution programmes in 400 districts being organised by public sector banks and NBFCs starting next month. Banks indicated they have surplus liquidity that can be deployed during such programmes.

Advertising

Briefing media after the two-hour long meeting, Sitharaman described her interaction with heads of leading private sector banks, small finance banks and financial institutions as “tonic like”. She said her discussions with private lenders revealed that there is no liquidity problem in the financial system. While there are some issues in the wholesale lending, retail lending is not facing any liquidity challenge, she said. “On the whole, it was a very, what can I say, tonic-like meeting, where I have heard a lot of good things, positive things, and not one voice said there is a concern, (or) there is a shortfall of demand. But to my surprise, more credit (deployment) for them is possible even as it is because none of them voiced liquidity concerns,” Sitharaman said.

On the issue of automobile sales, bankers told the government that while commercial vehicle slowdown was cyclical and growth will come back in a couple of quarters, dip in passenger vehicle sales was mainly “sentiment driven” and it is expected to pick up in the upcoming festive season ahead of Diwali next month. One observation made by bankers was that the services sector, which contribute more than 50 per cent to the GDP, has high appetite for credit, she said. Bankers suggested that liquid assets held by service sector employees should be allowed to be used for their credit assessment.

Uday Kotak, MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said that private banks are willing to participate in the loan distribution programme as there was surplus liquidity with them. Kotak said the private banks think in terms or “one country, one financial system”. “When the government is going out there, it is our dharma to lend actively and prudently…We see no pressure from government on outreach programme ,we want to lend as there’s surplus liquidity,” Kotak said.

Advertising

Most lenders said there were witnessing 15-20 per cent credit growth and retail credit was expanding reasonably well. The government has invited banks to join these outreach programmes and it is up to the private banks whether they want to participate, Sitharaman said.

HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, AU Small Finance Bank were among the banks which participated in Thursday’s meeting organised by the Department of Financial Services. During the meeting, private sector lenders flagged the need for self declaration of present address in case of borrowers who are eKYC authenticated, to enable hassle free lending and for helping with co origination of loans by banks and NBFCs. IDFC First Bank’s MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan said the private banks were experiencing double digit growth and enough liquidity is available especially to push retail and MSME credit.

State-owned banks and Non Banking Financial Companies are jointly organising loan distribution programmes in 400 districts for retail, agriculture and MSME customers. “We have decided that in 200 districts of the country…there shall be a gathering which the banks will have of the NBFCs with whom they have tied up and given liquidity, and retails customers of the bank or new retail customers all coming together in a public place, or under a shamiana (tent) hopefully, where it available for people to see (that banks and NBFCs are extending credit,” she said last Thursday after a meeting with public sector banks.