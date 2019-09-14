‘India to host Dubai-like shopping fest to boost exports’: Here’s everything that FM announced today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Saturday unveiled the third set of stimulus measures to boost the slowing the economy, with a focus on exports and real estate sectors. She announced an over Rs 70,000 crore package for the exports and real estate sectors, including setting up of a stressed asset fund.

Advertising

Here are the key highlights of what the FM announced today

Dubai-like shopping festival to boost exports

The finance minister announced that a mega shopping festival on the likes of the world-famous Dubai Shopping Festival, will be conducted at four places in India in March on themes of gems and jewellery, handicraft/ yoga/ tourism, textiles and leather. The mega festival will facilitate exchange between global producers and consumers, Sitharaman said while addressing her third presser in the span of the last 30 days.

Measures for exporters

The FM also announced a new scheme — Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Product (RoDTEP) — to incentivise exporters at an estimated cost of Rs 50,000 crore to the exchequer. The scheme will come into effect from January 2020 to replace existing dispensations. Priority sector lending tag for export credit is under consideration of the Reserve Bank, which will release an additional Rs 36,000 crore to Rs 68,000 crore as export credit.

Advertising

Other measures for exporters included fully electronic refund of input tax credit from month end, action plan to reduce time to export or turnaround time at airports and ports by December and a special FTA utilisation mission that will work with export houses to utilise concessional tariffs in each free trade agreement (FTA) India has with different nations.

Higher insurance cover to banks lending working capital for exports

A Rs 1,700 crore annual dole will allow Export Credit Guarantee Corp (ECGC) to offer higher insurance cover to banks lending working capital for exports, she said. This will enable a reduction in the overall cost of export credit including interest rate, especially for MSMEs, she added.

Steps to boost housing, facilitate homebuyers

The finance minister has announced a Rs 20,000 crore fund, with the government putting in half of the amount, to provide last-mile funding for housing projects that are not in bankruptcy court or already tagged as bad debt.

Also, housing finance companies have been allowed to borrow funds abroad at relaxed rules while interest rate on housing building advance has been lowered, benefiting government servants who make up for a major component of demand for houses.

The stressed asset fund will benefit around 3.5 lakh homebuyers, Sitharaman said, adding that buyers stuck in bankruptcy-bound projects will get relief through the NCLT.

Sitharaman also said the interest rate on housing building advance will be lowered. “Government servants contribute to a major component of demand for houses. This will encourage more government servants to buy new houses,” she said. The government also announced that the External commercial borrowing (ECB) guidelines will be relaxed to help housing developers obtain overseas funds.

Here is a brief summary of steps taken by Government so far to realise Affordable Housing pic.twitter.com/JYrc44anPL — PIB India (@PIB_India) September 14, 2019

The finance minister held her first presser on the state of economy on August 23 and then on August 30. In her third presser, she said the measures together with the ones announced on the previous two occasions will help lift the economy and growth rate will improve in the second quarter.

Inflation, she said, has been kept “very much” below the 4 per cent mark and there are “clear signs” of revival in the economy, as witnessed in an uptick in industrial production and fixed investment.

Measures are being taken to improve credit outflow from banks, which have also begun to transmit interest rate cuts to borrowers, she said. Sitharaman will meet heads of public sector lenders on September 19 to review the transmission.

-With PTI inputs