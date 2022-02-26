FM flags ‘challenges’ to India’s development

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said recovery, not just for India but for countries everywhere, would be severely hampered with the current disturbances. India’s development is going to be challenged by the newer challenges emanating in the world, she said.

No one country can today plan for its recovery, particularly in an age where global value chains have already got countries closer to each other and these value chains are facing challenges and threats because of disturbances, the FM said. “Peace is being threatened and post the second world war, a war of this significance, this impact on the globe probably is not felt,” she said.

Meanwhile, as per a PTI report, she also held a meeting with representatives from travel, tourism and hospitality sectors to discuss credit related issues.

FE WITH PTI