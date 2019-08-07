FM assures to look into delay in disbursal of loans to MSMEs

Lack of credit disbursal by banks even after sanctions and long delays in settlement of dues by the government departments and public sector undertakings (PSUs) have undermined the MSMEs’ ability to sustain their business cycles, liquidity-starved micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) told Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tuesday.

Advertising

The minister’s meeting with MSME representatives was part of a series of such sessions lined up by her with important stakeholders up to August 11 to devise plans for critical sectors amid fears that the economy might be slipping into a protracted slowdown.

She promised to study the issue of delay in release of dues by the government departments and promised remedial steps to alleviate the difficulties of MSMEs.

“As against sanctioned, only 10 per cent is being disbursed by banks under 59-minute scheme,” said Ashok Saigal, co-chair of CII MSME Committee. Under the scheme, MSMEs registered under the Goods and Services Tax are eligible for loan up to Rs 1 crore in just 59 minutes through the ‘psbloansin59minutes.com’ portal.

Advertising

The MSMEs also complained that despite 70 per cent guarantee from the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), the firms have not been able to secure loans from banks in many cases.

Another demand was to revise the turnover/investment-related definition of MSMEs upwards. The definitions were brought in 2006 and have since become dated due to inflation.

“Currently a firm with Rs 5 crore investment is classified as ‘small’ while investment over Rs 5 crore are ‘medium’. But machine that cost Rs 5 lakh in 2006 is not valued at Rs 15 lakh,” said Rajive Chawla, chairman Integrated Association of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises of India (I am SME of India). The Finance Minister was positive and said she would look into the issue.

She asked all industry bodies to give in writing their suggestions for the MSME sector in three-four days to prepare an action plan.

Other issues raised by MSMEs included a demand for exemption from capital gains tax for the sector if gains are reinvested in business.

Among others, they also sought rationalisation of penalty for late filing on Ministry of Corporate Affairs as it is same for large and small companies. They also raised the issue of VAT refunds not being transferred to GST regime by states.

MSMEs are the backbone of the Indian economy, contributing nearly 30 per cent of the gross domestic product and 49 per cent of country’s exports. MSMEs are also the largest employers, next only to agriculture. Over six crore such units provided employment to about 11 crore people (NSSO, 2016). FE