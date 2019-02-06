Flying to Mumbai could get difficult this month; here are some alternatives

Travelling to Mumbai will pose some restrictions, with the airport’s main and secondary runways remaining closed for three days a week from February 7 to March 30. The recarpeting work at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport’s runways will be done on all Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays during the period, except on March 21.

Passengers will, therefore, face difficulties due to cancellation and rescheduling of flights. However, the airport will operate the whole day on March 21. The Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) airport handles around 950 incoming flights every day and 36 flights every hour. The main runway has the capacity to take up to 50 flights per hour.

If you’re planning to visit the city during the days the airport undergoes the repair work, there are alternative ways to reach the city via neighbouring states. However, expect to shell out a few extra bucks.

A bus ride from Pune Airport will take you to Mumbai in less than 4 hours. Booking a flight to Gandhinagar airport in Nashik might help too. 152 Kms from Mumbai, a road trip from the city takes around 3 hours. However, for international flights to Mumbai, Pune airport will be the only alternative as the Nashik airport is a domestic airport.

Further up, the Daman airport, 170 kilometers away from Mumbai, is another alternative to reach the city. From there, one can take state-owned buses or private taxis to reach Mumbai.

Aurangabad and Vadodara airports, though farther from Mumbai than Pune and Nashik, can also provide a do-able road trip or train ride to the city. Both are at a distance of 7-8 hours from Mumbai.