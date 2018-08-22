Fluoroquinolones drugs: Changes in labelling likely

Last month, USFDA took such step to strengthen side effect warnings. (Source: Getty Images/ Thinkstock) Last month, USFDA took such step to strengthen side effect warnings. (Source: Getty Images/ Thinkstock)

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is likely to issue changes in labelling for “fluoroquinolones” class of antibiotic drugs in India. Currently, it is examining the issue in consultation with its subject expert committee.

The Indian drug regulator is contemplating labelling changes because of similar action taken by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) on July 10. Various fluoroquinolones such as Ciprofloxacin, Norfloxacin, Ofloxacin, Levofloxacin and Moxifloxacin are available in India. The USFDA made it clear on July 10 that companies would need to make labelling changes on fluoroquinolones “to strengthen the warnings about the risks of mental health side effects and serious blood sugar disturbances”, and make these “warnings more consistent across…all fluoroquinolones taken by mouth or given by injection”.

The USFDA added that these labelling changes have been decided “based on a comprehensive review” of the drugs’ adverse event reports and case reports published in medical literature. Edward Cox, director of the Office of Antimicrobial Products, USFDA, stated on July 10: “The use of fluoroquinolones has a place in the treatment of serious bacterial infections — such as certain types of bacterial pneumonia — where the benefits of these drugs outweigh the risks, and they should remain available as a therapeutic option.”

A senior Indian government official told The Indian Express on the condition of anonymity that the CDSCO is likely to announce labelling changes on this class of drugs once its internal consultation with subject expert committee is over. The official added that these labelling changes, if announced, would have to be implemented on “package inserts” of these drugs. Package insert is an officially approved document that accompanies every drug product and contains information regarding safe and effective use of drug according to regulatory guidelines.

On August 3, Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, told the Lok Sabha in her written reply that “in view of the action of USFDA on labelling changes of Fluoroquinolones, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) is examining the issue in consultation with subject expert committee of CDSCO”. The DCGI heads the CDSCO.

In US, the new class-wide labeling changes will require that the mental health side effects be listed “separately” from other central nervous system side effects and be consistent across the labelling of the fluoroquinolone class. According to USFDA, the mental health side effects to be included in the labelling across all the fluoroquinolones are disturbances in attention, disorientation, agitation, nervousness, memory impairment and delirium.

Additionally, in US, the “Blood Glucose Disturbances” subsection of the labelling for all fluoroquinolones will now be required to explicitly reflect the potential risk of coma with low blood sugar (hypoglycaemia). This decision was taken after the recent USFDA review found instances of “hypoglycaemic coma” where users of fluoroquinolones experienced hypoglycaemia.

