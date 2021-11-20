Flipkart to buy majority stake in SastaSundar

Flipkart said on Friday it will acquire a majority stake in Kolkata-based Sastasundar Marketplace, which owns and operates online pharmacy and digital healthcare platform SastaSundar.com.

While the Walmart-owned e-commerce major did not reveal the deal value, it said it is venturing into the healthcare sector with the launch of Flipkart Health+.

A statement said, “As part of this development, the group has signed definitive agreements to acquire a majority share in Sastasundar Marketplace which owns and operates SastaSundar.com, an online pharmacy and digital healthcare platform, as it focuses on providing consumers access to affordable and convenient healthcare.” SastaSundar.com offers a digital healthcare and pharmacy platform supported by a network of over 490 pharmacies.

With PTI inputs