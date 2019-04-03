Flipkart is the most preferred workplace in India, say LinkedIn rankings

A list compiled by professional social media network LinkedIn says Walmart-owned Flipkart is the most preferred workplace in India, followed by Amazon and Oyo in the second and third places respectively. The list is dominated by internet companies.

IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) appeared for the first time on the list at seventh place. Other new entrants included food service companies Swiggy and Zomato that were ranked sixth and eighth respectively.

Uber, another new entrant, was at the fifth spot, while Paytm’s parent company One97 Communications was ranked fourth. Oil to telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries ranked tenth.



Others on the list include consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) at 13th, Yes Bank (14), IBM (15), Daimler AG (16), Freshworks (17), Accenture (18), Ola (19), ICICI Bank (20), PwC India (21), KPMG India (22), Larsen & Toubro (23), Oracle (24), and Qualcomm (25).

“This year, half the companies are new entrants on the list, including IT giants such as TCS and IBM that showcase the changing job and hiring landscape,” said LinkedIn India Managing Editor Adith Charlie.

Charlie further said that “the presence of more blue chip Indian companies such as Larsen & Toubro and Reliance Industries, among others emphasises the fact that these large firms are getting better at attracting millennials employees”.

The report further noted that majority of companies on the list made maximum new hiring for engineering jobs followed by operations and business development.

The list analysed billions of data points generated by LinkedIn’s over 610 million members around the world to come up with a blended score used to rank the winners in each geography.

LinkedIn ranked the companies based on four criteria: interest in the company, engagement with employees, job demand and employee retention.