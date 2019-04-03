Toggle Menu
Flipkart is the most preferred workplace in India, say LinkedIn rankingshttps://indianexpress.com/article/business/flipkart-most-preferred-workplace-india-linkedin-rankings-5657050/

Flipkart is the most preferred workplace in India, say LinkedIn rankings

The list analysed billions of data points generated by LinkedIn's over 610 million members around the world to come up with a blended score used to rank the winners in each geography.

Flipkart, softbank vision fund, Binny Bansal, Sachin Bansal, Snapdeal,SoftBank, flipkart fund raising, amazon india
Representational image of Flipkart office. (Source: Reuters)

A list compiled by professional social media network LinkedIn says Walmart-owned Flipkart is the most preferred workplace in India, followed by Amazon and Oyo in the second and third places respectively. The list is dominated by internet companies.

IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) appeared for the first time on the list at seventh place. Other new entrants included food service companies Swiggy and Zomato that were ranked sixth and eighth respectively.

Uber, another new entrant, was at the fifth spot, while Paytm’s parent company One97 Communications was ranked fourth. Oil to telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries ranked tenth.
The top 10 companies in LinkedIn rankings

Others on the list include consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG) at 13th, Yes Bank (14), IBM (15), Daimler AG (16), Freshworks (17), Accenture (18), Ola (19), ICICI Bank (20), PwC India (21), KPMG India (22), Larsen & Toubro (23), Oracle (24), and Qualcomm (25).

Advertising

“This year, half the companies are new entrants on the list, including IT giants such as TCS and IBM that showcase the changing job and hiring landscape,” said LinkedIn India Managing Editor Adith Charlie.

Charlie further said that “the presence of more blue chip Indian companies such as Larsen & Toubro and Reliance Industries, among others emphasises the fact that these large firms are getting better at attracting millennials employees”.

The report further noted that majority of companies on the list made maximum new hiring for engineering jobs followed by operations and business development.

The list analysed billions of data points generated by LinkedIn’s over 610 million members around the world to come up with a blended score used to rank the winners in each geography.

LinkedIn ranked the companies based on four criteria: interest in the company, engagement with employees, job demand and employee retention.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Jet Airways' fleet less than 15 now, will examine eligibility to fly internationally: Govt
2 Arun Jaitley: I am sure RBI will decide in present market conditions what is to be done
3 Jet Airways grounds 15 more planes over non-payment of dues to lessors