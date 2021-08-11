‘Fix website glitches, filing of tax returns hampered’

The new portal was launched on June 7, which the tax department, as well as the government, said was aimed at making compliance more taxpayer-friendly. (Image source: Getty/Thinkstock)

The Income Tax Bar Association (ITBA) on Tuesday met the newly nominated Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (West Bengal and Sikkim) Shyam Kumar, and pointed out 20 problems taxpayers were facing while filing tax returns using the new Income Tax website that was introduced on June 7. The Bar association urged him to ensure a speedy resolution of the problems.