‘Fix website glitches, filing of tax returns hampered’

August 11, 2021 4:17:17 pm
The Income Tax Bar Association (ITBA) on Tuesday met the newly nominated Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (West Bengal and Sikkim) Shyam Kumar, and pointed out 20 problems taxpayers were facing while filing tax returns using the new Income Tax website that was introduced on June 7. The Bar association urged him to ensure a speedy resolution of the problems.
ITBA president Makhan Ch Halder said, “The principal commissioner assured us full cooperation in the matter.” In its memorandum, the association said, “The e-proceeding tab is not fully functional. The online rectification option is not available. The JSON utility for filing ITR 3, 5, 6 and 7 is still not available. Offline utility for all return forms is not available. Since the portal has major glitches even to date, the Income Tax work of taxpayers and tax professionals is seriously hampered.”
