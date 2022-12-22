Five strategies to help you be debt-free in 2023

Debt Strategy Analysis: Borrowing is a popular way of achieving short and long-term financial goals. But, rising interest rates and loan tenures have made borrowing costly and challenging, especially for those managing multiple loans. Being debt-free may seem difficult in such a situation, but it is possible with robust financial planning and discipline. If you aim to be debt-free in 2023, here are five strategies you may consider adopting.

Know what you owe

Start by listing the exact status of all your existing loans. Take stock of all the EMIs you currently pay and note the stage of repayment you are at with each loan. Prioritise paying off your short-term loans first, i.e., loans with a tenor of up to 3 years. Long-term loans in the initial stages of repayment can wait. With this, you will get a good idea of your current financial liabilities.

Cut expenses, save more

Review your monthly spending and identify expenses you can cut entirely or reduce. Avoid new big-ticket purchases to save money. Boost your savings by cutting down expenses such as dining out, weekend trips, and fuel. If you stay in an expensive rented house, consider shifting to a smaller house or a different locality where the rent is comparatively lower. Utilise salary increments or bonuses to make prepayments on your loans and reduce their tenure.

Consider a debt consolidation loan

Debt consolidation loans are an affordable way to reduce debt. They are fixed-interest loans that let you consolidate multiple loans into a single loan, thus helping you save on EMI and interest outgo. For instance, you can pay off your credit card dues at an annual percentage rate (APR) of 30 per cent instead of an average APR of 29-42 per cent by consolidating them with your home loan, which charges 8 per cent.

Before taking a debt consolidation loan, check how it may affect your credit score. Also, check the pre-closure charges applicable to your existing loans and processing fees on the new loan. Calculate to see if the loan is helping you save on debt repayments. Avoid overspending or taking additional loans to keep your debt burden in check.

Opt for balance transfer credit cards

Balance transfer credit cards are ideal if you want to lower your interest burden and pay off debts faster. This facility is offered with select credit cards and allows you to transfer debt from a higher-interest card to a lower-interest balance transfer credit card. Some banks even offer zero interest on balance transfer cards as part of introductory offers.

Settle short-term loans with bonuses or salary increments

Salary increments and bonuses may be ideal for settling short-term loans such as a car or personal loan. This way, you can continue using your regular income to pay off long-term loans, such as a home loan, to lower your debt burden.

Advertisement

The journey to being debt-free may seem daunting initially, but it is not impossible. Maintaining financial discipline is vital for achieving this goal. Remember to use your money prudently and save wherever possible.

The author is the CEO of BankBazaar.com. The views expressed are that of the author.