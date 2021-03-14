Five IPOs to hit markets this week; seek to raise Rs 3,764-cr

The price band has been fixed at Rs 129-130 per share for the IPO, which will open for public subscription during March 15-17. (Image/Pixabay)

Riding on the upbeat market sentiment, as many as five companies are set to come out with initial public offers this week to raise an estimated Rs 3,764 crore.

The companies are expecting to benefit from an equity market which is flush with liquidity and has seen a sharp increase in new retail investors.

Craftsman Automation and Laxmi Organics Industries will launch their initial share-sale programmes on Monday while that of Kalyan Jewellers India will open on Tuesday. IPOs of Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Nazara Technologies will begin on Wednesday, information with the exchanges showed.

Shares of these companies will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Besides, the initial public offering (IPO) Anupam Rasayan is currently underway. Apart from these, nine companies have already floated their initial share-sales so far.

Automaker Craftsman Automation’s Rs 824-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 45,21,450 shares by promoter and existing shareholders.

Those offloading shares in the offer-for-sale are Srinivasan Ravi, K Gomatheswaran, Marina III (Singapore) Pte Ltd and International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The issue, with a price band of Rs 1,488-1,490 a share, will open on March 15 and close on March 17.

Laxmi Organics’ IPO consists of fresh issuance of shares aggregating to Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 300 crore by the promoter Yellow Stone Trust.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 129-130 per share for the IPO, which will open for public subscription during March 15-17.

On Friday, Craftsman Automation and Laxmi Organics Industries had raised Rs 247 crore and Rs 180 crore respectively from anchor investors.

The Rs 1,175-crore IPO of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd comprises issuance of fresh equity aggregating up to Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 375 crore.

Kalyan Jewellers’ promoter T S Kalyanaraman would be offloading shares worth up to Rs 125 crore, while Highdell Investment Ltd, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, would sell up to Rs 250 crore worth of shares through the OFS route.

The company has set the price band at Rs 86-87 a share for the initial share-sale, which will conclude on March 18.

The IPO of Suryoday Small Finance Bank comprises fresh issuance of 81,50,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 1,09,43,070 equity shares by existing shareholders.

Those offering shares through the OFS route include International Financial Corporation (IFC), Gaja Capital, HDFC Holdings, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, DWM (International) Mauritius Ltd and Americorp Ventures.

The bank has fixed a price a band of Rs 303-305 a share for its initial share-sale, which will open for public subscription on March 17 and conclude on March 19.

At the upper end of the issue, the IPO would fetch Rs 582 crore. The small finance bank has proposed to utilise proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting its Tier-1 capital base to meet future capital requirements.

Gaming firm Nazara Technologies’ Rs 583-crore public issue will see sale of 52,94,392 equity shares by the promoters and existing shareholders. Those selling shares in the IPO include Mitter Infotech LLP, a promoter of the company, IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, Good Game Investment Trust, IndexArb Securities and Azimuth Investments.

The company, backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is popularly known for its games on World Cricket Championship, Chhota Bheem and Motu Patlu series.

The company’s IPO will be open for subscription during March 17-19 with a price band of Rs 1,100-1,101 a share for the issue.