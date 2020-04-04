Fitch cuts 2020 GDP forecast to 30-year low of 2%

Fitch has slashed India’s GDP growth forecast. Fitch has slashed India’s GDP growth forecast.

Fitch has slashed India’s GDP growth forecast to a 30-year low of two per cent for the year 2020 in the wake of business shutdown and lower consumer spending after the coronavirus breakout.

On the other hand, Acuite Ratings and Research has estimated that the 21-day lockdown will result in a loss of GDP of almost $98 billion.

“Fitch now expects a global recession this year and recently cut our GDP growth forecast for India to 2 per cent for the fiscal year ending March 2021 after lowering it to 5.1 per cent previously, which would make it the slowest growth in India over the past 30 years,” it said in a report on Friday.

Meanwhile, Asian Development Bank said in its outlook for financial year 2020-21 that India’s economic growth is likely to slow to 4 per cent this fiscal on the back of the current global health emergency.

