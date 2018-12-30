First time in seven years, foreign portfolio investors turn net sellers

Tracking the global growth concerns, volatile crude oil prices during the year, rising interest rates in the US and domestic liquidity woes in the banking system over the last three months, the foreign portfolio investors turned net sellers in Indian equities for the first time in seven years.

In fact the FPI net outflow of Rs 33,323 crore from Indian equities in 2018 is the highest since 2008 when they pulled out a net of Rs 52,987 crore as the global financial crisis unfolded.

The FPIs also pulled out a net of Rs 49,229 crore from the Indian debt market during the year taking the aggregate net outflow from equity and debt to an all time high of Rs 82,552 crore.

According to the data available for the last 17 years, it is only the third time that FPIs have been net sellers from debt and equity markets on an aggregate basis. While the net combined outflow from debt and equity markets in 2016 was Rs 23,079 crore, that in 2008 was Rs 41,215 crore.

The net outflow of Rs 82,552 crore in 2018 from both debt and equity is in sharp contrast to a net combined inflow of Rs 2,00,059 crore in 2017. While crude oil volatility raised concerns over domestic currency and current account deficit situation, four hikes in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve resulted into an outflow of funds from both equities and debt markets.

Market experts feel that with uncertainty looming over global growth and general elections outcome in 2019 in India, the FPIs are likely to remain on the sidelines over the next few months. However, even as the FPIs turned net sellers from Indian equities, the Sensex witnessed a 5.9 per cent rise during the year, which has not been the case in the past. Both in 2011 and 2008 when the FPIs remained net sellers, the Sensex fell 24.6 per cent and 52 per cent respectively over the closing of the previous calendar year.

The change in the trend of declining influence of FPI money on equity market movement is primarily on account of the strong domestic inflow of funds over the last five years. In 2018, even as the FPI pulled to Rs 33,323 crore from domestic equities, the net inflow into equity schemes of mutual funds for the 11-month period between January and November 2018 amounts to Rs 105,244 crore. This has more than compensated for the FPI outflow during the year. The domestic inflow of funds into equity schemes has risen sharply over the last five years and for the five year period between 2014 and 2018, the net inflow into equity schemes has been Rs 4,24,660 crore.

Even as FPIs may stay on the sidelines following global growth concerns and domestic factors, experts feel that domestic markets will do better in 2019 in comparison to their global peers.

Teena Virmani, vice president-research at Kotak Securities said, “Domestically, we do see positives in terms of improving macros such as lower crude prices, appreciated currency, lower inflation as well as possibility of a rate cut by RBI going forward which would get reflected in earnings in coming quarters. Thus we believe that domestic markets are better placed in comparison with global counterparts. However, any sharp up move in oil prices on supply cut measures or populist measures by government ahead of elections will be negative for markets.”