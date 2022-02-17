FinMin report: Inclusive growth; pvt consumption to be cautious

The Capex push in the Budget will revive investment activity, including private sector investments, but private consumption will grow cautiously, according to the Finance Ministry’s Monthly Economic Review for January released Wednesday. The capex budget, higher by 35.4 per cent over current year’s Budget Estimates, and rising to 4.1 per cent of GDP after inclusion of grants-in-aid to states for capital works, will power seven engines of infra investments, it said.

“The fixed investment rate in India’s economy is thus poised to rise further from its 2021-22 ratio of 29.6 per cent of Gross Domestic Product,” it said, adding that manufacturing and construction will be the key growth drivers.

“Private consumption will grow cautiously as precautionary demand for money will rise at every hint of a new infection … Growth in exports will sustain provided the global economy does not slowdown. Key to medium term gains in export growth lies in improving the competitiveness and complexity of India’s products,” the report noted. It argues that growth will be inclusive and large enough as well, to provide for growing levels of direct income and in-kind support to vulnerable groups. Agriculture, which continues to see a constant rise in net sown area and crop diversification, will strengthen food buffers while benefiting farmers via generous volumes of procurement at remunerative minimum support prices and income transfers through PM KISAN scheme, it added.

Observing that the International Monetary Fund in its January 2022 update has lowered its global growth estimate for 2022, it said India is yet the only large and major country listed by the IMF whose growth projection has been revised upwards in 2022-23. “In a testimony to the resilience of its people and the farsightedness of its policymaking, the Indian economy that contracted by (-)6.6 per cent in 2020-21 is now projected in 2022-23 to grow the quickest among the league of large nations,” it said.

On the impact of third wave, it said, overall economic activity remained resilient and this is reflected in robust performance of several high frequency indicators like power consumption, PMI manufacturing, and exports.

“Once the uncertainty and anxiety caused by Covid recedes from people’s minds, consumption will pick up and demand revival will then facilitate private sector stepping in with investments to augment production to meet the rising demand. Barring external shocks geo-political and economic this scenario should play out for the economy in 2022-23,” it said.